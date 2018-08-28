It’s not snowing: those white things are woolly aphids!

You’d have to go up to 14,800 feet above the ground to find the freezing level on this hot Tuesday in late August, but there’s something that looks a little like winter floating around in the air today. White specks like light snow flurries drifting around may grab your attention, but it’s really a lot of tiny woolly aphids floating along looking for trees to infest.

This particular bug is the Asian Hackberry Woolly Aphid; it primarily feeds on the sap of hackberry trees. While common, it’s easy to forget these little guys until you start seeing them drifting around your face.

These aphids were accidentally introduced in Florida in the mid 1990s. We’ve seen them in Alabama since the late 1990s; sometimes they come in huge numbers, and other times they are barely noticeable.

The aphids feed on hackberry trees. So, people who have those are seeing sticky residue on cars, patio furniture and decks.

There are also other types of aphids feeding on crepe myrtles, pecan and maple trees, too, also leaving sticky residue.

These aphids will be around through the Fall – at least through late October – when their favorite trees have dropped their leaves.