Huntsville's Fantasy Playhouse holding 'Christmas Carol' auditions soon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Aspiring local actors can mark their calendars for auditions of “A Christmas Carol” happening next month.

Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater will have roles available for adults and children ages 6-12.

Auditions will take place Sept. 14-15 at the Fantasy Playhouse Arts Center, located at 3312 Long Ave. in Huntsville.

Performances of the production are scheduled for December.

More information about auditions can be found on the Fantasy Playhouse website.