Huntsville voters to decide school board race outcome Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Voters will head to the polls in Huntsville Tuesday to cast their ballot in one Huntsville City Schools Board of Education district.

Incumbent Walker McGinnis and challenger Ryan Renaud are on the ballot for residents in District 4.

[Click here to read answers to 5 questions about their plans]

District 4 encompasses Huntsville High School, the Huntsville Center for Technology, McDonnell Elementary, Morris Elementary, Ridgecrest Elementary and Whitesburg P-8.

The District 4 race is the only school board race on the ballot.

Polls are open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.