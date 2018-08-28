× Huntsville Fire & Rescue and Huntsville Police arrest 2 for Friday afternoon fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Firefighters say two juveniles have been arrested for arson in a fire that started Friday.

Firefighters responded to the fire just before 5:00 Friday afternoon. They arrived to find heavy smoke and flames from the building, and were able to determine the stairway was engulfed in flames.

At the time, we learned two people had gotten out of the home safely and there were no other injuries reported. Huntsville Fire and Rescue officials say the house had major damage and five people were displaced.

Huntsville Fire credits a joint investigation between the Huntsville Fire Investigations Division and Huntsville Police for the arrest.