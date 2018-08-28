× Hartselle business manager indicted on animal cruelty charges

HARTSELLE, Ala. – A Morgan County grand jury indicted a Hartselle business manager on animal cruelty charges.

Alexandria Holland, 27, was indicted on five counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. A concerned citizen made a complaint about a dog boarding business The Dog House.

Sheriff Ana Franklin says when the deputies arrived they found three dogs that appeared to have starved to death. Three others were also reportedly found on the property that were forced to survive by eating the remains of the dead animals.

34.443428 -86.935284