Franklin County authorities continue search for shooting suspect

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities said they believe a man who is wanted for a shooting Monday afternoon has left the area.

Leobardo Donagustin is wanted for a shooting Monday on County Road 77. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Donagustin walked up to a home there in the Mountain Star community and shot someone multiple times.

The victim is in stable condition, according to Sheriff Shannon Oliver.

The U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force and deputies searched several homes in Russellville Tuesday and said they believe he left the area sometime Tuesday morning.

Donagustin is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 256-332-8820.