Follow the Huntsville City Elections with our Live Blog

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — There are four races for Huntsville voters this election day, including three Huntsville City Council races and one Huntsville City Board of Education Race.

The races feature three incumbents — city council members Jennie Robinson in District 3, Bill Kling in District 4 and District 4 school board member Walker McGinnis.

So, the obvious question is how much change do voters want? The council races include a total of nine candidates, three per race. We’ll see what happens.