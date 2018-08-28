Follow the Huntsville City Elections with our Live Blog
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — There are four races for Huntsville voters this election day, including three Huntsville City Council races and one Huntsville City Board of Education Race.
The races feature three incumbents — city council members Jennie Robinson in District 3, Bill Kling in District 4 and District 4 school board member Walker McGinnis.
So, the obvious question is how much change do voters want? The council races include a total of nine candidates, three per race. We’ll see what happens.
So, we’re going to try and sort out the District 2 race, though runoff seems likely. To sum up, good night for incumbents, Robinson Kling and McGinnis. Newcomer Frances Akridge had strong night, political veteran Mary Jane Caylor seems to still be in the fight.
Just talked to Walker McGinnis. Said he's feeling great, looking forward to another term. Is hopeful @whnt
— Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) August 29, 2018
Just got off the phone with Ryan Renaud. He said he is disappointed in the election results, but knows he ran a clean campaign he's proud of. Added that he's not going to stop fighting for the benefit of the school system, said he respects McGinnis & wants to work with him @whnt
— Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) August 29, 2018
Frances Akridge and her supporters are checking the voting results as she could avoid a runoff for Huntsville city council. You'll hear from her at 10 on @whnt pic.twitter.com/QLeM1jrcFY
— Joel Porter (@porter_whnt) August 29, 2018
District 2 council race Akridge 49.8 percent, Caylor 32.4, Ward 17.7.
Wow, looks like Frances Akridge dipped below 50 percent in the final vote total in the council district 2, she and Mary Jane Caylor appear headed to a runoff.
Frances Akridge and her supporters are checking the voting results as she could avoid a runoff for Huntsville city council. You'll hear from her at 10 on @whnt pic.twitter.com/QLeM1jrcFY
— Joel Porter (@porter_whnt) August 29, 2018
I often think how tough it is to be a candidate for office, but watching the screens, hovering at 94 percent counted, basically one more set of numbers, will tell you if you’ve won, essentially tied and have to keep running or lost. Not for the faint of heart.
Looks like about 11 percent of Huntsville voters cast ballots today, around 9,000 out of 84k voters.
Crazy business. So, with 94 percent of the vote in, Frances Akridge has 50.10 percent, Caylor 32.17, Ward 17.7.
But, in District 2, 82 percent counted, it’s Akridge at 50.29. Caylor 32 percent.
District 3 council race, 70 percent of the vote in, Robinson has 72 percent, District 4, 73 percent in, Kling has 73 percent. School board, 73 percent in, McGinnis has 65 percent.
Wow, 82 percent of the Council District 2 vote in, Akridge (who needs 50.1 to avoid a runoff) has 50.29 percent, Caylor at 32 percent, Ward at 18 percent.
So, the most competitive Huntsville race is for the open seat on the city council. The 2 incumbent council members Robinson and Kling, and incumbent school board member McGinnis appear to be coasting to victory.
Incumbent update: 50 percent of the vote in, in City Council District 3 Robinson at 72 percent. Council District 4 55 percent in, Kling has 64 percent. School board District 4, 55 percent in, McGinnis has 66 percent.
So, right now, barring huge comebacks in other races, the question seems to be whether or not Frances Akridge will win without a runoff over Mary Jane Caylor. With 75 percent of the vote in, Akridge is at 50.4 percent of the vote, Caylor has 32 percent, Keith Ward 18 percent. Akridge needs 50.1 to avoid runoff.
School board district 4, 46 percent of the vote in, McGinnis 64 percent, Renaud 31 percent.
Council District 4, 46 percent of the vote in, Kling 63 percent, Anders 19 percent, Reed 18 percent.
Council District 3, 40 percent of the vote in, Robinson 72 percent, Iley 18 percent, Schexnayder 10 percent.
Council District 2, 69 percent of the vote in, Akridge 51 percent, Caylor 31 percent, Ward, 18 percent.
District 4 council race, 37 percent of the vote in, Kling 64 percent, Reed 19 percent, Anders 17 percent.
District 4 school board race 37 percent of the vote in, McGinnis 71 percent, Renaud 29 percent.
With 30 percent of the vote in, council district 3 Robinson has 74 percent, Iley 17 percent, Schexnayder 9 percent.
District 2 council race, 63 percent reporting, Akridge has 51 percent of the vote, Caylor has 30 percent and Ward has 19 percent.
With 28% of the precincts reporting for School Board district 4, from Madison County Votes site: WALKER McGINNIS 71.04% 287 votes, RYAN RENAUD 28.96% 117 votes @whnt #valleyvotes2018
— Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) August 29, 2018
District 4 school board, 28 percent, McGinnis 71 percent, Renaud 29 percent.
District 4 council race, 28 percent in, Kling 64 percent, Reed 19 percent, Anders 16 percent.
District 2 council race, 57 percent of the vote in, Akridge 51 percent, Caylor 30 percent, Ward 19 percent.
District 3 council race, 20 percent counted, Robinson 74 percent, Iley 18 percent, Schexnayder 8 percent.
City Council District 2, 44 percent of the vote in, Akridge at 50 percent, Caylor 30 percent and Ward at 20 percent.
According to Madison County voting site, there’s been 18 votes counted in the District 4 school board race. McGinnis leading 15-3.
OK, here’s a weird number. 10 percent of the votes cast in the District 3 council race amounts to 22 votes.
District 2 now has 32 percent of the vote in, Akridge 45 percent, Caylor 37 percent and Ward 17.5 percent.
District 4 school board, 19 percent, Walker McGinnis 83 percent, Ryan Renaud 17 percent.
District 4 city council, 10 percent of the vote counted, Bill Kling 94%, Jackie Reed 6%
District 3, with 10 percent of the vote in, Jennie Robinson 68%, Trent Iley 27% and Rosemary Schexnayder has 4.5%
District 2, with 19 percent of the vote in, Frances Akridge has 45%, Mary Jane Caylor 37% and Keith Ward has 17%
So, we’re waiting on returns. It appears some are trickling in. There’s ballots — no idea how many — to count from 30 precincts.
The school board races comes at an important, challenging time for the system, with word of a roughly $5m budget shortfall. Three school board members are looking at new terms, but only one, Walker McGinnis is facing a challenge from Ryan Reynaud. Board president Elisa Ferrell and Beth Wilder are unopposed.
Here’s McGinnis and Renaud on the budget issues: https://whnt.com/2018/08/24/huntsville-city-school-budget-shortfall-becomes-district-4-school-board-campaign-issue/
Huntsville, it’s municipal Election Day. Go vote for your City Council and School Board reps! pic.twitter.com/1XhMJWUiQa
— Anna Claire Vollers (@acvollers) August 28, 2018
Really solid voting advice coming up …
The District 4 Huntsville City Council race includes longtime incumbent Bill Kling — who has been on the council since 1988, basically the last year of Ronald Reagan’s presidency — and two challengers, Jackie Reed — a longtime city watcher and former mayoral candidate — and Jacob Anders, who ran for a council seat two years ago.
Here’s the candidates on the issues: https://whnt.com/2018/08/14/meet-the-huntsville-city-council-candidates-district-4/
OK, so the District 3 race for the Huntsville City Council includes incumbent Jennie Robinson, Trent Iley and Rosemary Schexnayder. I’ve practiced it a fair bit, but I think the correct way to say Rosemary’s last name is Snex — Snyder.
Anyway, here’s the candidates on the issues: https://whnt.com/2018/08/14/meet-the-huntsville-city-council-candidates-district-3/
OK, so let’s set the field.
Huntsville City Council District 2 is an open seat, longtime incumbent Mark Russell has chosen on retire.
The three candidates hoping to succeed him are Frances Akridge, Mary Jane Caylor and Keith Ward.
You can learn more about the candidates here — where they answered 5 questions each about their plans, their background and why they can be trusted.
Looks like there was 13 percent turnout for Huntsville vote. 10,807 ballots cast, city has 84,837 registered voters, according to city figures.