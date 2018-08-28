× First responders continue to recover following exposure in Rogersville

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. — A traffic stop Monday morning set off a chain of events which sent more than half-a-dozen people to the emergency room. Those first responders and Rogersville employees are still recovering.On Tuesday,

Rogersville Town Hall and the volunteer fire department have been lifted from quarantine. Seven people, including police, fire fighters, city clerks, and a paramedic, all became ill after a police officer came in contact with a mysterious liquid. The liquid came from a vape pipe confiscated during a traffic stop.

“The whole thing is scary,” stated Rogersville Police Chief Terry Holden. “What we are dealing with out here on the highways on a traffic stop and a search; not only for us but all first responders.”

Chief Holden says preliminary lab tests indicated both THC and CBD present in the liquid. Holden said both are harmful, but there may be something else inside the liquid yet to be discovered. More tests by state forensics are being performed.

“This gentleman said he ordered this; he didn’t buy locally,” Holden explained. “It was ordered and shipped in, so you do not know what you are buying.”

The Lauderdale County District Attorney’s Office announced last week, anything containing CBD, THC, or hemp which is not prescribed by a qualified doctor is illegal in the state of Alabama. Prosecutors say the oils being sold online or in convenience stores are unregulated and may be quite dangerous.

“I’m a believer that if it it is prescribed and under a doctor’s care, it’s a good thing for some of the sickness’ out there. But for recreational use I do not recommend it,” said Holden.

All seven people who became sick on Monday were treated and released.

According to Rogersville police, the man who had the vape pipe confiscated during the traffic stop is cooperating with investigators. Police say charges are pending in the case.