City of Huntsville conducts study to improve public transit system, community input welcome

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The City of Huntsville is looking toward the future of its public transportation system.

Three public listening sessions were held Tuesday to hear from the people who use and need the shuttle bus system, and their thoughts for improvement.

“I think the fact that we even had this meeting is a start,” said Jack Stokes, one of the attendees. Though Stokes does not take the public transportation system, he says his work with the homeless through First Stop, revealed challenges in getting people to work once they found housing.

Healthy discussion could be heard by citizens at the Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center hosted by the city about the growth of it’s public transit system.

“I used to work here. It took 30 minutes to get here, but you think about you have to go to a corner in order to get the bus in order to get downtown and then take another bus in order to get here,” said Brenda Embery, another attendee.

The new plan developed with consultants Nelson Nygaard aims to streamline the 12 shuttle bus routes. Currently, two of those routes operating every half hour, the other ten every hour.

It also includes the 17 smaller buses already serving the elderly and disabled.

The ‘million dollar’ question: attendees were given two fake $500,000 bills to put in ‘service improvements’ envelopes and ‘access improvements’ envelopes that they thought the transit system should focus on.

The service improvements include:

Buses that arrive more often

Later evening service

Saturday service

Service to new places

The access improvements listed are:

Real-time arrival information

Improve bus stop amenities

Improve pedestrian access

Improve bike amenities

“More frequent stops and and Saturday services,” Embery said she picked.

“If I’d had one more $500,000 I would of put one for the Saturday extension and also later hours. I actually put it in the later hours because I think that’s more bang for the buck. The second one was to try and provide the information available when the buses are flowing,” said Stokes.

During the meeting, attendees said these improvements would give people more opportunities to run errands instead of trying to find time during the week, and help workers get to jobs that don’t have typical nine-to-five hours.

“The city’s been fortunate to get Mazda-Toyota, industries like that, there’s gunna be a lot of growth in that western area. Some of the questions today revolved around ‘Are we gunna serve those areas once they’re built up?'” said Tommy Brown, Director of Parking and Public Transportation for the city.

The study will help form a five year plan to revamp the system and continue moving the city forward.

If you weren’t able to attend any of the meetings, you can fill out a transit survey here.