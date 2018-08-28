× Bill Kling returns as Huntsville City Councilman for District 4

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Councilman Bill Kling will return to the office he has held since 1988, winning the District 4 Huntsville City Council race without a runoff.

Kling defeated challengers Jacob Anders and Jackie Reed.

Kling held a solid lead all night. He received just under 69 percent of the vote, while Anders and Reed battled for second, with Anders getting 17 percent of the vote and Reed 16 percent.

Kling told WHNT News 19 he plans to regularly gather public input through monthly town meetings, “recruiting people to serve on city boards, having a monthly email newsletter, and being accessible at neighborhood association meetings.”

And he plants to be “working aggressively to deal with the traffic congestion problems in the city.”

The veteran councilman also sees traffic and infrastructure growth as areas Huntsville needs to address.

Kling was also asked why voters should trust him.

“While both of my opponents were running for different offices in different districts two years ago (mayor and city council district 5), and both lived outside District 4,” Kling said. “I was on the job working for increased neighborhood road resurfacing, new developments such as Campus 805, and Whole Foods, expansion of recreational facilities, and adding new high paying jobs.

“I have been an accessible elected official who truly cares about the people I represent.”