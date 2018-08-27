When does it get cooler? Summer is back in full force for now!

Hot days, humid nights, and a slightly better chance of scattered storms ahead

When will it cool off again? That’s the most common question we hear following last week’s brief glimpse of Fall. The answer? Not anytime soon. It is still August, and summer is still ‘summering’ at full speed ahead! Temperatures hit the lower and middle 90s Monday afternoon, and we’ll do that again on Tuesday and tack on a heat index close to or just above 100ºF.

Expect a warm, muggy night: lows in the upper 60s. A south breeze Tuesday brings higher humidity and a slight chance of some isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Even though we do see a chance of some rain, don’t count on getting any substantial rain this week. Sure, a few spots here and there will get decent rainfall, but the majority of North Alabama and Southern Tennessee miss out on the good rain.

Scattered storms increasing: Late August through September and October is typically the driest period of the year, and this year does not look that far from ‘normal’ going into Fall.

Having said that, we do see a better chance of hit/miss thunderstorms from Wednesday into Thursday as a weak cool front slides in from the northwest. This front brings no real change; it just serves as a physical ‘kick’ to get a few scattered showers and storms going for the middle of the week.

How much rain should you expect? Some modeling goes bananas with 2-4 inches of rain in the next seven days. In reality, a few isolated spots might get that much; however, the rest of us will get very little. Communities getting more than one or two downpours from Wednesday to Friday very well could see a very good soaking; the majority gets just enough to settle the dust now and then.

Needing some Fall? Monday marked twenty-six days to the official start of the Fall season (Autumnal Equinox occurs at 8:54 PM on Saturday, September 22nd).

Our ‘normal’ final ninety-degree day of the year is around September 15th. We’ve had plenty of 90s this year: 71 days through Monday and at least seven to ten more of them ahead. That will put use well above the ‘average’ of 55 ninety-degree days for Huntsville.

There does appear to be some relief coming in the form of a strong cold front around the 10th and 11th of September. It’s way too far out to tell just how much cooler it could get, but we’ll take just about anything at this point to cut down on the heat and bring some beneficial rainfall!

-Jason

