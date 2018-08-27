WEDC bringing “Sister Schubert” to the Jackson Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Huntsville, Ala. - For the first time, the Women's Economic Development Council is opening up a leadership training meeting to the public.

The WEDC is a group of women business professionals who provide opportunities to women for leadership and economic development through education, mentoring and networking. It exists to strengthen the position of women in business and in the community.

On October 11, the WEDC will welcome Patricia Barnes, also known as "Sister Schubert," as the guest speaker of the monthly meeting.

In 1989, Barnes established the Sister Schubert brand, bringing her grandmother's recipes to tables everywhere.

The lunch meeting is from 11:30am to 1pm at the Jackson Center, 6001 Moquin Dr NW.

While the public is welcome, attendees must register online by noon Monday, October 8. Guest registration is $26.50. Cost includes a buffet lunch.

Payments must be made through http://www.paypal.com. There is no registration or payment mechanism at event.

For assistance please contact Susie Averitt at wedc.communications@gmail.com