Wayne County basketball coach resigns after arrest on inappropriate touching charge

WAYNE COUNTY, Tenn. – A girl’s basketball coach is facing charges after questions arose about inappropriate behavior with a student.

Collinwood High School’s head girls’ basketball coach Chase Helton, 30, was taken into custody Friday on a charge of inappropriate touching by an authority figure. He has also resigned from his position with Wayne County Schools, according to district superintendent Marlon Davis.

Wayne County Sheriff Ric Wilson said allegations of inappropriate behavior surfaced Thursday against Helton, who was also listed as teaching accounting, personal finance and world history at Collinwood High.

Authorities did not release any other details about the allegations against Helton.

According to Davis, Helton’s teaching license has been flagged, which will likely keep him from teaching at any other school until the matter is resolved.

Helton was released from the Wayne County Jail after posting $10,000 bond.