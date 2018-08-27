× Teen charged with stealing cars from Decatur dealerships

DECATUR, Ala. – Police say a 15-year-old is facing charges for stealing cars from two dealerships.

The teen was arrested last week on two charges of first-degree receiving stolen property, according to Decatur police.

The first vehicle, a Hyundai Sonata, was taken July 5. Police found the vehicle about two weeks later and said there was property in the vehicle that they linked to the teenager.

A second vehicle, a Nissan Altima, was stolen from a dealership Aug. 5. Police spotted the vehicle about a week later and after a short chase, they said they recovered the vehicle.

After getting warrants for the child’s arrest, they found the teenager Aug. 20.

Police took the teen to the Tuscumbia Juvenile Detention Facility.