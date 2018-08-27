× State Department raises Mexico travel advisory to level 2 due to violent crime

The State Department is warning U.S. travelers to use “increased caution” if visiting Mexico. The government raised the travel advisory to level two, citing violent crime such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery, is widespread.

The government says they have limited ability to give emergency services to U.S. citizens in many areas of Mexico as government employees cannot travel to those areas.

For a list of advisories per state, click here.

Though not directly related, the advisory came after eight bodies were discovered last week in Cancun, located in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo. Mexican authorities say none of the killings took place in the city’s beachside hotel zone.

The State Department says there are no restrictions on U.S. government employees for travel in the Quintana Roo state, which includes several other tourist areas. However, they have warned anyone from traveling to five areas in Mexico due to crime. That includes Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán, Sinaloa and Tamaulipas.

If you decide to travel to Mexico, the State Department advises: