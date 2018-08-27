× Small earthquake shakes north Alabama

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (AP) — No damage is being reported after a minor earthquake rattled northern Alabama.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 2.1 earthquake happened around 7:22 a.m. Monday about 15 miles north of Huntsville near the Tennessee state line. The Geological Survey says quakes of that size typically cause only minor if any problems.

The Geological Survey says the quake was detected about 3.1 miles below the earth’s surface.

Al.com reports that this is the fifth earthquake of 2018 in Alabama, with most of them happening in the northern half of the state.