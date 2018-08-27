× Rogersville Town Hall closed due to medical emergency caused by unknown liquid

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – Rogersville Town Hall, Police Department and the Fire Department were shut down because of fumes from an unknown liquid. Investigators say six people became ill from the fumes.

Shoals Ambulance paramedics took six members of the police department, town clerks office and fire department to the Athens-Limestone Emergency Room. Officials confirmed that all six have been treated and released.

Investigators believe the situation is related to unknown materials in liquid vape packaging that were confiscated during a traffic stop by the Rogersville Police on Monday.

Investigators say the officer opened the package and some of it spilled on him. It made him physically ill. The paramedic that treated him also became sick.

Police did not take the driver into custody at the time of the traffic stop, but multiple law enforcement agencies are currently searching for him for questioning.

The unknown liquid has been taken to the Alabama State Forensics Department for identification and authorities hope to learn what it is as soon as this afternoon.

This is a developing situation. We have a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information.