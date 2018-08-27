Police chase in Florence ends in crash

FLORENCE, Ala. – A short police chase in Florence ended in a crash, sending one person to the hospital by air-ambulance.

Florence police say they were chases someone along Veterans Drive. Officers say the car left the road and flipped near the intersection of Veterans and Sycamore Street.

An air-ambulance rushed the female who was inside the vehicle to the hospital for treatment.

There is no word on what started the chase.

Police ask motorists to avoid the area, if possible.