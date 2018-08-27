Pathfinder offers support to men who suffer from drug and alcohol addictions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- A nonprofit organization has been helping men change their lives for 42 years in Huntsville.

Executive Director Russell Glass and Lead Clinician Susan Banks spoke with WHNT News 19 about the process and life changing experience the Pathfinder provides.

The organization's mission reads as the following:

To take responsibility for their life;

To participate in a 12-step recovery

To secure a job in order to pay for participation in the program;

To learn independent living skills

To develop coping skills

To become productive citizens

The Pathfinder estimates more than 90% of clients are unemployed, homeless and/or face charges related to their addiction.

They say the average stay is 90 days, but some stay six months or more. In addition, clients are required to get a job, and a portion of their pay goes towards the cost of living.

The Pathfinder also provides follow-up care and a growing alumni support group to ensure and maintain the relationships.

For more information, call 256-534-7644 or email thepathfinderinc@gmail.com