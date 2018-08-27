Participating Dunkin Donuts locations offer customers free iced coffee
Need a little help starting your day today? Dunkin’ Donuts may have the answer.
The franchise will be offering free, medium iced coffees at participating locations in Athens, Decatur, Huntsville and Madison all day Monday, August 27.
According to the company, no purchase is necessary to get the free coffee. Participating locations include:
- 1700 US Highway 72 E, Athens, AL 35611
- 1024 6th Ave SE, Decatur, AL 35601
- 1221B Memorial Pkwy NW, Huntsville, AL 35801
- 10055 Memorial Pkwy SE Suite B, Huntsville, AL 35803
- 2785 Carl T Jones Dr. SE Suite A, Huntsville, AL 35802
- 103 Brookridge Dr. Suite B, Madison, AL 35758