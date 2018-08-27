Washington mom says bullies broke 6-year-old’s arm, beat him after he stood up for friend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLYMPIA, Wash. – A 6-year-old Washington boy is recovering from serious injuries after he was allegedly attacked by a group of bullies.

"It's been hell," Dana English told KOMO. "I haven't slept. I haven't eaten. I can't do anything. I can't even leave his side."

English says her 6-year-old son, Carter, was attacked by a group of kids at their apartment complex on Wednesday afternoon. Carter says it all started when he confronted the group for bullying his friend.

"They were just bullying him, like beating him up," Carter said. "I just told them to stop, and then they did it to me."

Family members say the bullies beat Carter with rocks and sticks and even rubbed sawdust in his eyes. He ended up with a broken arm, lacerated eye and several cuts and bruises across his face.

He had surgery on his eye and may need surgery on his arm.

According to KOMO, Olympia Police are investigating the incident. They reportedly have identified the 5-year-old they believe initiated the incident and are planning to involve social services.

Police reportedly told KOMO that “the case was briefly presented to the prosecutor’s office, but due to the age of everyone involved, the case will not result in a criminal referral.”

“Bullying is not okay," English said. "There’s no reason to bully someone, ever.”

Family friends have started a GoFundMe account to help support Carter and his family during his recovery.