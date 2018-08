× Man airlifted to hospital after falling off bluff in Colbert County

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – A man was airlifted to the hospital after a tree fell and pushed him down a bluff.

Emergency responders say the man was working with a tree trimming crew on Ashmore Circle along the Tennessee River between Ford City and the point.

It took crews more than a half-hour to reach the man and pull him to safety.

Officials say the man was airlifted from the scene in critical condition.