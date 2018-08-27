× Man accused of shooting at police added to Tennessee’s Most Wanted list

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. – Tennessee authorities have added a man to the state’s Ten Most Wanted list for shooting at police.

Decherd, Tenn., police tried to pull over Brian Lee Cleckler, 39, late Thursday night and ended up chasing him, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Cleckler ran into a wood line and fired a shot in the direction of officers who were chasing him, authorities said.

Cleckler’s last known address is in Winchester, Tenn., but authorities said he has been known to frequent homes in Franklin, Coffee and Grundy counties.

Cleckler is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 163 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Authorities said he is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information about Cleckler’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 931-962-0123 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND. There is a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.