Madison County lawyers put cases in the past, don’t rely on juries’ opinions going forward

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A couple of Madison County lawyers do not speak to the jury following a trial to understand what they took into account for their decision. They said every jury is different, therefore there is no use in using it to strategize trying their next case.

District Attorney Rob Broussard and Defense Attorney Bruce Gardner have worked in the Madison County Criminal Justice System for a long time. They know navigating jurors' biases is part of the process.

"Hopefully you're effective during jury selection, but there's no guarantee that you can root out any possible bias," Broussard said.

When speaking about the case of Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Gardner said an attorney might draw a conclusion about the lone juror.

In last week's trial, Manafort was found guilty of eight financial crime charges. A judge declared a mistrial on 10 other counts after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

"As I understand it, there were 11 solid people for conviction on all 18 counts of that indictment, and one person for a hold out on no counts of indictment," Gardner said. "So, one could glean that there's probably some sort of pro-Trump agenda on the juror's mind or something like that."

Juries are made up of 12 unique individuals, all with different opinions. Because no two people are the same, the attorneys who try cases inside the Madison County Courthouse said, there's no real reason to go back to a previous jury to get their opinions.

"Even if you have to re-try a particular case, it's going to be 12 brand new people that have walked in and these brand new people, I'm thinking, are going to think just like the last 12," Broussard said.

"I don't ever want to try my next case with a view on what these people said on my last one," Gardner said.

Both Broussard and Gardner said they will talk to a juror per that person's request. The attorneys said regardless of the possibility of bias, the jury system is one they believe in.

"It's the best system ever devised to resolve disputes between people who have honest disagreements," Gardner said.

Both attorneys say the system is imperfect but they wouldn't change it, win or lose.

"I appreciate the system, I appreciate folks who show up for jury duty," Broussard said.