Huntsville voters will cast ballots in 3 city council races Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The polls will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday for Huntsville voters to cast ballots in three city council races.

There are three council races on the ballot, including District 2, which is an open seat due to Mark Russell’s decision not to seek another term.

The District 2 race includes Frances Akridge, Mary Jane Caylor and Keith Ward. The District 3 contest includes incumbent Jennie Robinson and challengers Trent Iley and Rosemary Schexnayder.

And, in District 4 voters will choose between incumbent Bill Kling and challengers Jackie Reed and Jacob Anders.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, who’s been in office 10 years, recently spoke to WHNT News 19 about what he thinks it takes to be an effective council member.

“I think the most important thing to have is servant leaders,” Battle said. “People who want to lead, but they want to lead out of the desire of their heart to make the community better.”

Battle said voters should consider the candidates records and what they’ve accomplished.

“People who have plans on how they’re going to make things better,” Battle said “People who have been there, done that. Who we can look at and say ‘they’ve got a background’ or -- something they have done something in the past that tells me they can do something in the future.”

Battle said the council has to be a team to be effective.

“The key to Huntsville has always been is that we work together and we work together as a group,” he said.

But, it’s not overnight success.

“One of the biggest challenges that we have in the city is having patience,” the mayor said. “We’ve got to realize that everything that we do takes planning, it takes planning that is 5, 10, 15, 20 years ahead.”

There’s also a Huntsville City Board of Education race, featuring incumbent Walker McGinnis and challenger Ryan Renaud.