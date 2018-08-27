Huntsville Animal Services offers free adoption special to find dogs, cats forever homes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Due to an overwhelming number of animals, the Huntsville Animal Shelter is offering a free adoption special during the last week of August.

The ‘Dogs and Cats Days of Summer’ adoption special will take place starting Monday, August 27 through Friday, September 1. The shelter encourages everyone to visit the shelter and take home a new family member. They add there is currently more space for any other pets.

This special rate includes the same benefits as a full adoption package. All pets receive a rabies vaccination, city license, microchip, and spay or neuter surgery.

The shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard. Hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.