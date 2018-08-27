× Franklin County authorities looking for armed and dangerous shooting suspect

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. – Deputies are looking for a man who they said shot someone multiple times in the Mountain Star community Monday afternoon.

Leobardo Navarette Donagustin was last seen near County Road 77 around the Franklin-Colbert county line, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Donagustin is accused of shooting someone multiple times. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

Donagustin was last seen wearing an orange or red shirt and blue jeans, authorities said. They consider him armed and dangerous.

Anyone that has seen Donagustin or has information on his location is asked to call 911 or the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 256-332-8820.