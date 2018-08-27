First week data shows 12 shots registered in three days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- A Huntsville city official was not pleased after he saw results from week one of the newly placed cameras in northwest Huntsville.

Councilman Devyn Keith reported 12 shots were registered, specifically 8 were triangulated, at Glen Park neighborhood in three days. He commented the information was unacceptable and changes would be made.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle says the goal of the cameras are to provide safety.

"There are more calls for service out there. So, we are using a lot of new technology items especially in the public safety side so we can make sure we are safe in North, South, East, and West Huntsville," Battle said.

Since this is a trial run, the city has only purchased enough cameras to place them in hot crime spots in Huntsville.

A Huntsville Police Department's spokesperson said the longer the cameras are there, the more it will pick up. HPD added right now the cameras may be picking up sounds like a gun shot.

Mayor Battle said the fact Devyn Keith has moved into these neighborhoods to make them better is a plus. He said the city has never had that sort of inside knowledge.

"We have been able to come up with new policing ideas that might make a difference in the area," Battle said.