Despite rumors, no issues at Arab High School’s first game without ‘Dixie’ as the fight song

ARAB, Ala. -- One of the largest crowds in a while showed up to the Arab High School football game Friday night, and despite talk on social media about protests by people upset with the decision to remove Dixie as the fight song, officials didn't have issues at the game.

Friday's game was the first game at the new stadium and the first game without Dixie as the fight song.

Some dissenters said on social media they would protest or walk out at the first game.

"We didn't have any issues at our ballgame Friday night," Arab High School Principal John Ingram said, "Our students were focused on what they could control and that was supporting each other, our opening game, and our brand new stadium. Our kids were excited."

"We saw a few people who had some t-shirts in support of Dixie on, but we didn't see any protesters. No one was being loud or boisterous. It was all very peaceful," Arab Police Assistant Chief Shane Washburn said.

There was a lot of officer presence at the game. Washburn said extra overtime officers had been planned to be at the game for months to handle traffic, while regularly scheduled patrol officers worked calls.

"Our kids are great," Ingram said, "We have an outstanding student body. They're very involved and they represented us very well."

Washburn said there will be the same amount of overtime officers at the home games moving forward, to handle traffic in and out of the stadium.