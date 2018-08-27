Brindlee Mountain and Asbury high schools had never met in a game before Friday night. Asbury stated off its season in their new stadium with a win, 19-7.
Brindlee Mountain vs. Asbury, Week 0
-
Asbury High School’s first ever football stadium is finished
-
Hot again Tuesday, but storms suppress the heat later this week
-
Marshall Co. Schools students bring home more than a dozen awards from competitions
-
As first day of school nears, Marshall County Schools leaders want parents to check some things off, too
-
Guntersville woman killed in morning wreck
-
-
More sun, more heat, and fewer storms in the short run!
-
2018 Tennessee Valley high school graduation ceremony dates and times
-
Officials fear Virginia dam will collapse, flood city with up to 17 feet of water
-
It’s Friday the 13th. Relax, it’s not that bad
-
LifeSouth offers free movie ticket to blood donors August 3-5
-
-
9 roofs, 3 AC units, and a stadium: Marshall Co. Schools reaps benefits of an energy savings project
-
Storms bring uneven rain, but the heat gets us all!
-
Mountain lion breaks into house, kills homeowner’s cat