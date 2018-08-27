ARAB, Ala. - The Arab Knights looked to conquer the Boaz Pirates in their new palace Friday night, but Boaz built up momentum in the game and ending up winning on the road, 42-17.
Boaz Vs. Arab, Week 0
-
Boaz police chase suspect arrested in Albertville
-
Boaz voters say no to Sunday alcohol sales
-
Veterans in Marshall County looking to build a veterans park
-
Funeral service plans for Bridgette Marshall, wife of Alabama’s attorney general
-
Arab High School hosts first football game without Dixie fight song
-
-
Back To School: When do Tennessee Valley students return to class?
-
Arab investigators working to find out who vandalized a nonprofit dedicated to helping needy families
-
To potentially keep down recycling costs Arab city leaders look to education
-
Marshall County Drug Task Force agents recovered pounds of meth sent to homes in the mail
-
Arab High School’s fight song ‘Dixie’ will no longer be played at football games
-
-
Marshall County authorities arrest more than 50 people in overnight drug roundup
-
Arab police find escaped prisoner hiding under hotel bed
-
Dense Fog Advisory Issued Sunday Morning