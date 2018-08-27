6 pounds of marijuana found in Marshall County home

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Agents with the Marshall County Drug Task Force say they recovered six pounds of marijuana and a stolen handgun after executing a search warrant at a home in Guntersville Friday.

Agents executed the warrant at the home of Thomas Jefferson on Obrig Avenue. While there, agents say they also seized over $34 thousand in cash, six vehicles and four firearms.

Authorities booked Jefferson into the the Marshall County Jail on charges of trafficking marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and receiving stolen property. Jefferson is being held on a $250,000 bond.