Week 0 Top 5 Plays

Check out the top five plays from week 0 of the high school football season!

5. Christian Brothers (TN) vs. Bob Jones - Patriots D-lineman Tavais Clarke storms the purple wave backfield and smokes the running back to force the fumble and look who comes away with the ball, Antavian Toney (#13).

4. Grissom vs. Hazel Green - Mel Dantzler bounces to the outside breaks not one.... not two.... but three tackles en route for a touchdown.

3. Decatur vs. Huntsville - Cameron Morson disappears into the backfield and Trenton Dupper airs it out to Morson, who catches it and strides in for the score.

2. Muscle Shoals vs. Deshler - Kevon Hankins takes the counter, the only person standing between him and dinner plans for a touchdown, is the referee. Hankins looks like he's shot out of a cannon and throws on the afterburners, cruising 82-yards to the house for the first Trojan touchdown of the season.

1. Lee vs. Columbia - Under two minutes to go in the first half, Noah Watkins going for it all and Justin Lagrande makes the spectacular catch in traffic where he takes a page out of the Jarvis Landry book.