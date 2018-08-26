Two-boat crash in Guntersville leaves one person with minor injuries

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Alabama State Troopers are investigating a two-boat crash leaving one person injured near Brown’s Creek Causeway and Hwy 69 Sunday morning.

Officials responded just before 1 a.m. to the Guntersville Boat Mart Marina and say the crash happened just after 12:38 a.m. According to authorities the two boats were a 24 ft. SunCruiser Pontoon and a 16 ft. Lowe flat bottom aluminum boat.

Senior Trooper Chuck Ellis says there were two people on the pontoon and four people on the flat bottom boat. One of the people on the pontoon boat suffered a minor injury to her left arm according to Ellis.

Authorities say the pontoon was drifting on the north side of Hwy 69 while the other boat was trying to travel west of the boat mart, looking for an another area to fish. The flat boat hit the drifting pontoon in the right rear stern when the driver was talking and got distracted according to officials. Ellis says alcohol did not play a role in the crash.

Investigations are still underway. The Guntersville Police Department are assisted with the investigation.