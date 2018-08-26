Summerlike Weather Settles In This Week

The break from hot afternoons and muggy mornings is officially over for a while! A typical summertime weather pattern will take over for the week ahead, bringing us another dose of summer weather.

For Sunday, we get partly sunny skies, a steady southeast breeze, and highs in the low 90s. The humidity will make the low 90s feel like the upper 90s though, so stay hydrated if you’re spending time outdoors!

Turning Up The Heat: An area of high pressure will park itself just to the east of Alabama, which will pull southeasterly air straight into the Tennessee Valley. As more moisture flows in, it’s going to feel slightly more humid each day through the start of the work week.

Be prepared for highs in the low to mid 90s and a ‘feels like’ temperature near 100°F each day. With the humidity rising, each afternoon will bring a low chance of a pop-up storm in the heating of the day. Otherwise we’re mainly dry at least through Wednesday.

Limited Rain Chances: As we head into the middle of our week the area of high pressure to our east will weaken some. This will allow a weak upper-level disturbance to approach Alabama. It won’t bring a high chance of rain though, just a slightly better chance than Monday and Tuesday.

Hit-or-miss storms develop on Wednesday and Thursday, soaking some with up to 1.0-1.5 inches of rain, while leaving others parched. Wherever the rain comes down it might knock temperatures back by a few degrees, but for most of us this won’t bring a significant change in the heat.

For now the summer pattern looks like it will hold on all the way through next weekend, and even into your labor day. While it’s too early to get into the specifics of the holiday weekend, it’s probably a good idea to plan for high heat and thick humidity!