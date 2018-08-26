Neighbors shocked about parents charged with murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- The shock continues for families in this Madison County area after a one-year-old died of a gunshot wound around 6 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say the child died in the hospital, but the shooting happened at a home in Triana.

Deputies charged Aleisha Parker, 30, and Bradley Parker, 33, with the murder of their infant,12 hours after the infant died,

Chase Jones has lived in The Terrace at Savannah neighborhood for two years; he never expected anything like this could happen and so close to home.

"It's a very quiet neighborhood, a nice neighborhood, no problems I love it," Jones said. "This is the very first time we've had any kind of altercation in this neighborhood."

Many neighbors tell WHNT the couple now charged with the baby's murder are new to the area and they've mostly remained quiet since they got here.

Jones, a father of three himself, says this situation is impossible for him to imagine.

"They must've been going through something," Jones said. "All I can think of is they needed God in their life."

Both Aleisha and Bradley are still booked into the Madison County jail on a $75,000 bond each.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for more updates.