Navy Jet Restored to be James Clemens High School Mascot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON Ala. -- For four years teams have been working to restore a navy jet. Not to fly again, or be put in a museum, but to be the James Clemens High School mascot.

They spent all Saturday blasting the old paint away getting ready for a fresh coat as it takes on it's new purpose.

"This is a TF9-8 tango cougar. It was a two-seat trainer in the navy," said Randy Beavers, the technical adviser of the restoration process.

Beavers has a background in aviation, he said the restoration project gives him his aviation fix. He said so far he's spent around 800 hours restoring the plane.

"There's going to be a few hundred more before it's all said and done," he said.

They got the plane from Huntsville's U.S. Veterans Memorial Museum about four-years-ago.

"It was charged off from the Navy in 1975, so it has been outside in the elements for almost 40 years now," Beavers said.

Now they are blasting the paint off, then they will paint it in James Clemens colors. "Which actually happen to be the real colors of the fighter version of this aircraft, he said. "The James Clemens JROTC group is the keepers of the aircraft they're the sponsors of it."

"It's just a great source of school pride for James Clemens, cause our mascot is the jets," said James Clemens JROTC student Max Steiner.

"This is something that the kids can be proud of. You know to have a mascot that people are going to see," said Beavers. "Everybody that drives into the school is going to be greeted with this as you know as they get welcomed to James Clemens."

He said they plan to finish the restoration by the next school and hope it will last for decades to come. The restoration project is funded through donations. You can donate money or volunteer time through the James Clemens JROTC program.