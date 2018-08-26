× ‘Mass shooting’ at Madden video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, authorities say

(CNN) — A mass shooting at a shopping-dining complex in downtown Jacksonville, Florida, resulted in multiple fatalities, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Sunday afternoon.

“Multiple fatalities at the scene, many transported. #TheLandingMassShooting,” according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s twitter page.

“One suspect is dead at the scene, unknown at this time if we have a second suspect. Searches are being conducted,” according to another tweet from the sheriff’s office.

The shooting occurred at the Jacksonville Landing complex during a qualifying event for the Madden 19 Tournament at the GLHF Game Bar, according to the Twitter of CompLexity Gaming, one of the gaming teams. One Madden participant, Young Drini, was grazed in the hand and is away from the scene and safe, Complexity said.

On an online stream of the Madden event posted to the website Twitch, several loud gunshots can be heard and the game abruptly stops.

The Jacksonville Landing is an open-air marketplace with stores, bars and restaurants in downtown Jacksonville along the St. Johns River.

Malik Brunson said he was at a nearby Hooters restaurant when the shooting occurred.

“All I heard was he got a gun and the shooting started. One of the man ran into Hooters with the shot wounds, they locked us in the restaurant,” he said in a social media message.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said he is contact with Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams regarding the shooting, according to the City of Jacksonville’s Twitter account.

“Mayor @lennycurry and Sheriff Williams are in contact regarding the ongoing situation at the Landing,” the city said in a tweet.

Federal law enforcement officials are monitoring the situation in Jacksonville. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is responding to the scene in Jacksonville Landing, a law enforcement source told CNN.