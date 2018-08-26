× Fayetteville firefighters investigating house fire on Green Street

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. — Crews are on the scene of a fire on Green Street. Chief Coby Moon, with the Fayeteville Fire Department, says the call came in around 2:30 p.m Saturday after the homeowner noticed smoke on the back end of the house.

Firefighters have yet to determine what had caused the incident. However, the homeowner told WHNT News 19 the fire started in the kitchen.

Smoke and fire damage were reported inside the house.