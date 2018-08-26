Enjoy listening and learning about great jazz and blues at the Alabama Women in Jazz Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Coming up September 6 to 8, a musical event is returning to the community for the fourth year, but this event is more than just a concert. It's a celebration of Women in Jazz, and it's an opportunity for students and aspiring musicians to not only listen, but learn.

Get ready for some toe stomping live jazz and blues music at the University of Alabama Huntsville amphitheater! An exciting day is in store featuring great female musicians from Alabama, a very special featured guest performer, food trucks and vendors.

Events include a harp workshop on Thursday, September 6, and an evening jazz performance that night at 7:00 p.m. One Friday September 7, there will be a blues workshop, and Saturday September 8 is the festival headliner, female blues bassist Nellie Mack.

Some events are free and some require a ticket purchase. There will be food vendors and prizes available. Once registered, bring your e-ticket with you and show it on your phone at the gate.

For safety reasons, children need to be accompanied by an adult, and children under 16 do not need to be registered. Pets, coolers, food and drink are not allowed to be brought in.

Valley Arts and Entertainment is partnering with the UAH Music Department and the Office of Diversity and Multicultural Affairs.

UAH Jazz will be on the stage showcasing the best females in their band, and a couple of visiting high school jazz groups will perform.

You can make a donation or learn more about the event here.