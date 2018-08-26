Director of Workforce Development for Huntsville-Madison discusses area’s work force needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The good news list is long. Huntsville is predicted to become the state's largest city in the not too distant future.

The business climate in north Alabama is great, with the best example of that, the coming Mazda-Toyota plant. That said, everything isn't perfect.

An adequate, and qualified work force doesn't just happen. We spoke with Jill Jensen, the Director of Work Force Development for the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber wants to make sure the work force that's needed, is the work force we have. One part of that is people in skilled trades like welders, or carpenters.

Workers in those trades can very often end up owning their own company. We asked her if there are their concerns about an 'aging' work force?