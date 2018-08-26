× Decatur officer honored for solving multiple robberies

DECATUR Ala. — The Decatur Police Department recognized and officer whose attention to detail and investigative skills solved multiple robberies after a long term investigation.

Jasmin Ferizovic was recognized as the Officer of the Month for May on Friday. Chief of Police Nate Allen and Mayor Tab Bowling were among those present who honored the officer.

In May, a laundromat in Decatur had several burglaries and a reported robbery.

“Something intrigued me about the case. Usually, somebody will break into something once or twice in a long-span,” Ferizovic said. “But three or four times in a week or two. It was just different, and that’s probably what drew me to the case.”

Chief Allen said the officer spoke at length with the business and gathered additional information about the description of the suspect which led to an arrest.

“Due to his dedication, his hard work, and perseverance, in this case, he was able to solve the, matter of fact, three cases in one. and we haven’t had a burglary at that laundromat since.”

Ferizovic said his persistence paid off.

“At first glance, you might not have anything. And then you dig a little bit deeper, and you get one little piece of information either from the owner or from a neighbor or just anything, and that kind of starts snowballing into more and more things,” the officer said.

The police chief said within two days he had tracked down the suspect and gave detectives crucial information they needed to make an arrest.

“The feeling of being officially recognized is nice, but to be able to solve something like this and help out the community and help the owner, and help the neighborhood feel safe, that’s the reason why,” Ferizovic said. “But of course getting a cool plaque always feels awesome.”

The chief says his community policing skills and responsive action reflect the values and mission of the department.