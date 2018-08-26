Cullman County church holds first service after damaging fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala -- Going to church on Sunday is a regular part of life for many people across the Tennessee Valley. Sunday was anything but ordinary for members of Warrior Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

Last week a fire destroyed most of the Cullman County church, but they still showed up for a service.

"Outside in front of where their church once stood, this congregation sings praises. It's a faithful reminder to help them through this dark time," Pastor Daryl Ross said.

The Baptist church minister says it was the hardest sermon he has ever had.

"I still see some apprehension. I still see some folks who are brokenhearted. They're troubled," Pastor Ross said.

He didn't know what he was going to preach until Sunday morning.

"If you going to do any good in the world, it's going to take the preaching of the Word," he passionately stated during the sermon.

He says this is what is going to lift his flock's spirits.

"That's the only thing that's going to get us through it. Is the Word and He is the word," Ross preached.

What they are working through is a major loss. For some, it feels like losing a loved one.

"Almost as if members, or if one of the people in the community, had died. It was just real sad," church member Bobby Henderson said.

Just because the building is gone, doesn't mean the church burned with it.

"We didn't have the building, but we had the church, which is made up of the people," church member James Carson said.

Pastor Ross calls August 26, a kind-of new beginning.

"This church is going to come back and its going to be stronger than ever, I think," Henderson said.

Together, this congregation will have walked through fire and come out the other side to see a new day...for each other and for their church.

The congregation plans to rebuild but will still honor their history. Church members were given pages from song books that survived the fire and a cross placed where the altar once stood.

Church services will continue at Warrior Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

The old sanctuary, built in 1937, is the only portion that survived the fire.