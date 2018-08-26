As temperatures go up, be sure to prevent heat illnesses

Feeling like a melting popsicle lately? We don’t blame you! Temperatures hit 95 degrees at both Huntsville and Muscle Shoals airports afternoon; Cullman and Decatur reached 93.

The oppressive summer heat will continue Monday and Tuesday as high pressure dominates the Southeast. The high will reinforce the sizzling conditions by pulling humid air into the region from the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico, and it will block any advancing storm systems from reaching the area.

Speaking of the humidity: When an air mass contains a lot of water vapor, it prevents morning lows from dipping much cooler than the mid 60s to low 70s. As a result, we wake up to a very muggy and very damp morning with fog in low lying areas.

By afternoon, the muggy air compounds with the temperature to produce oppressive heat conditions because the body’s ability to cool itself — via sweat — is ineffective. If a large quantity of water vapor is already in the air, then the water within sweat won’t evaporate — and it’s that evaporation that removes heat from the body.

For those who work outside in demanding conditions (including construction workers, utility workers, etc) and students who are involved in after school activities (including marching band rehearsals and football practices), be sure to heed necessary precautions in order to avoid overheating. If at anytime you feel lightheaded, nauseous, and muscle cramp, be sure to move to an air conditioned area to cool your body down. Heat exhaustion is your clue that your body is overheating, and if you allow the heat to get you, heat stroke may set in, rendering you unconscious.

While cooler fall-like temperatures may be a long ways away, we do anticipate showers and thunderstorms to help provide some short-term relief. Click here to read the latest forecast discussion for the Tennessee Valley.