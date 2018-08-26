Another Phony Amazon Work from Home Job Requires Upfront Payment

It sounds like the perfect job: work at home, make thousands of dollars a month, and have a career with a famous corporation. But this new twist on an employment scam is fooling victims into paying hundreds of dollars for a job at Amazon that doesn’t exist. Reports to BBB Scam Tracker about this con have increased steadily this summer.

How the Scam Works

You receive a voicemail message inviting you to apply for a job at Amazon. Allegedly, the online retailer is hiring dozens of people to list products online, post reviews, and complete other work for the website. The position advertises earnings of $20/hour to $6,000/month – and you can work from home. Scammers use the names Amazon Cash Website(s), StockRetail.com, and WebStoreJobs.com.

Victims, excited about the opportunity, fill out an application online. But there’s a problem! According to BBB Scam Tracker reports, new employees are required to purchase a $200 “enrollment kit” before they can start work. If you pay up, the scammer will vanish. You will be out the money, and the new job never materializes.

How to spot a job scam:

Be cautious of any job that asks you to share personal information or hand over money . Scammers will often use the guise of running a credit check, setting up direct deposit, or paying for training.

. Scammers will often use the guise of running a credit check, setting up direct deposit, or paying for training. Check the business’s website . Scammers frequently post jobs using the names of real companies such as Amazon to lend legitimacy to their cons. Check on the business’s website for the position and/or call to confirm.

. Scammers frequently post jobs using the names of real companies such as Amazon to lend legitimacy to their cons. Check on the business’s website for the position and/or call to confirm. Work at home at your own pace. Always be wary of work from home opportunities that are riddled with testimonials. Often the suggestion of real success is misleading. Suggesting that few hours and limited work will make one successful is a red flag .

Always be wary of work from home opportunities that are riddled with testimonials. Often the suggestion of real success is misleading. Suggesting that few hours and limited work will make one successful is a red flag If a job looks suspicious, search for it online. If the result comes up in other cities with the exact same job post, it is likely a scam. In this scam, a designated number of jobs are available, and applicants need to act quickly. This high-pressure tactic is another red flag.

Source: BBB.org

If you would like to report a scam, call your BBB at 256-533-1640 or go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, visit bbb.org.