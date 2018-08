× Two foster children dead after ATV wreck in Vina

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. — Two children are dead after an ATV wrecked in Vina on Saturday.

The Franklin County Coroner confirmed the incident involved a 4-year-old and 8-year-old. Both were foster kids.

He adds the accident happen between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Mill Creek Road.

We are gathering more information. Please check back for updates.