Summer’s Last Full Moon Rises This Weekend

August’s full moon occurs Saturday night into Sunday morning and conditions for viewing are looking great!

Also called the Sturgeon Moon, Green Corn Moon, or Grain Moon, August’s full moon this year can also be named as the last full moon of summer! September’s full moon will happen on September 24th, just two days after the fall equinox.

A summerlike feeling will return to the air just in time for the full moon too. Temperatures will be seasonably mild, dropping into the upper 60s and low 70s overnight. A slight uptick in moisture might make it feel a little muggy, but overall it’s going to be a comfortable evening.

Skies will be mostly clear for viewing too, so all you have to do is head outside and look up! The moon will begin rising in the east around sunset and reach its fullest point around midnight. The moon sets in the west around sunrise, so if you’d prefer to wake up early in the morning to see it you’ll have until about 6AM.

The moon will appear full through Monday morning for your viewing. If you snap any pictures, don’t forget to share them with us! You can submit them using the Live Alert 19 App, or just by clicking the ‘submit your photo’ button below.