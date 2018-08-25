Search underway for man in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala.– Authorities are searching for a 26-year-old who they say crashed a stolen motorcycle near Snake Road and Highway 72. A spokesperson for Limestone County Sheriff’s Office say they believe he is not a threat to the public.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for Jason Dace. They have dogs on the ground and a helicopter in the air. A spokesperson for Limestone County Sheriff’s Office say they believe he is not a threat to the public. However, the Sheriff’s Office says it’s protocol to use available resources – like dogs and helicopter – when searching for a suspect wanted on a felony warrant.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please call 256-232-0111.