HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Huntsville Police Department spokesperson confirmed one fatality after a traffic accident on Governors Drive on Saturday.

Westbound lanes of Governors Drive from Memorial Parkway to Seminole Drive are closed due to the accident.

HPD says this is an ongoing investigation; check back for updates.

Huntsville Police confirm one fatality from accident on Governors Drive @whnt — Olivia Whitmire WHNT (@omwhitmireTV) August 26, 2018