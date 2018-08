ARDMORE, Ala. – The return of high school football is exciting enough, but a dog in Ardmore decided it wanted to be part of the fun!

Check out the video that shows this dog run around the field during the West Morgan-Ardmore game. The players had several good attempts at catching the dog before it was finally tackled.

There is no word on how long the game was delayed, but Ardmore did in up with the W in this game. They beat West Morgan 52-39.